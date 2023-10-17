Maren Morris files for divorce from Ryan Hurd after 5 years of marriage

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards held at the New York Hilton Midtown on May 13, 2023 in New York City. (Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images)

Country music isn't the only thing Maren Morris is leaving. The Grammy-winning singer has filed for divorce from husband, Ryan Hurd, according to multiple reports.

People obtained documents showing Morris filed on Oct. 2 citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. Their date of separation matches the date of filing and the country singers have a prenup in place. They share 3-year-old son, Hayes. Hurd and Morris must complete a parenting seminar, which is required for all divorce cases involving children. Morris successfully completed a four-hour parenting skills seminar on Oct. 14, according to the documents.

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to a rep for the singers.

Hurd, 36, and Morris, 33, first met in 2013 after collaborating on a song. They wed in 2018. Just weeks before she filed for divorce, Hurd publicly supported her two-track EP titled The Bridge. While promoting the personal songs, Morris revealed she's leaving country, the genre that rocketed her into a superstar.

"She deserves to be celebrated, not just tolerated," Hurd wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption on Sept. 20.

The "Bones" singer is known for speaking her mind and her liberal stances have put her at odds with some in the typically usually a conservative genre, like Jason Aldean.

"Most people would just shut up and keep collecting the paycheck, because the wave of vitriol is real and it’s hard. I’m so sick of watching my wife get the s*** kicked out of her by the internet. I'm sick of every talking head having some kind of stupid opinion about what she says," Hurd continued on social media. "It's the same every time, why are you surprised when she calls out something racist or homophobic, I'm sick of people getting rewarded for it. To me the Bridge is beautiful and so rock and roll. She deserves a little sunshine for the burden she has carried for every artist and fan that feels the same way."

It's unclear what exactly led to Morris and Hurd's split as neither star has commented publicly on the news. They both still have photos of each other up on Instagram. However, the "Girl" singer had plenty to say about why she's leaving country.

"After the Trump years, people's biases were on full display," Morris she told the Los Angeles Times. "It just revealed who people really were and that they were proud to be misogynistic and racist and homophobic and transphobic. All these things were being celebrated, and it was weirdly dovetailing with this hyper-masculine branch of country music. I call it butt rock."

Morris added, "Country music is a business, but it gets sold, particularly to young writers and artists who come up within it, as almost a god. It kind of feels like indoctrination. If you truly love this type of music and you start to see problems arise, it needs to be criticized. Anything this popular should be scrutinized if we want to see progress."

As for why she's leaving, Morris told the Times she's "kind of said everything I can say."

"I always thought I’d have to do middle fingers in the air jumping out of an airplane, but I’m trying to mature here and realize I can just walk away from the parts of this that no longer make me happy," she added.