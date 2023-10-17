Maren Morris Files for Divorce From Husband Ryan Hurd

No beloved couple has been left unscathed this year: Maren Morris and husband of five years Ryan Hurd are the latest famous pair headed for divorce.

According to Us Weekly, Morris filed for divorce on Oct. 2 citing “irreconcilable differences.” They legally separated the same day as the filing and had a prenup. They share a three-year-old son.

Neither Morris nor Hurd have commented publicly on their breakup. Hurd’s most recent Instagram post was an impassioned defense of his wife against the “wave of vitriol” she has faced for speaking out against racism and homophobia while celebrating her two-song EP, The Bridge. “She deserves to be celebrated, not just tolerated,” he wrote. “I love the response from people who don’t just love these two songs, they needed them.”

Morris and Hurd met in 2014 during a songwriting session where they co-wrote Tim McGraw’s “Last Turn Home.” They wed in 2018 in Nashville. Over the years, they have been creative collaborators co-writing songs for each other’s albums.

In the past, both have been open about the strain their careers and, in particular, touring has had on their relationship. In a 2019 interview with Esquire, Morris recalled the “tough summer” they faced following their 2018 nuptials.

“It was probably the hardest part of our relationship,” she said. “We went on our honeymoon, and then I immediately went on this gigantic tour opening for Niall Horan. It was more international touring than I had ever done. And I was gone more than I had ever been on any other tour.”

The couple ended up going to therapy together. “We have grown so much closer because we had to make some hard decisions and have some tough talks about what this future looks like and how we can make this better. I have always loved him, but I feel like I like him in ways I never knew I could before.”

