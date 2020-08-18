Maren Morris says she felt 'really isolated, really lonely' after giving birth via C-section

Maren Morris had a rough time postpartum, saying it was "so brutal." (Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Maren Morris, who welcomed son Hayes in March, hadn’t planned to deliver him via Caesarean section, but that’s exactly what happened 30 hours into labor.

“I wanted to do it naturally, but I stopped having contractions, and it was just time to call it, and get him out safely,” she said as part of the Is This Normal series to support the nonprofit Black Women’s Health Imperative. “I didn’t read up on any of that ahead of time, because I didn’t expect to get one. So I just wish I had done a better job at preparing myself for the shock of a C-section, because the postpartum of a C-section is so brutal.”

The experience left her feeling “really isolated, really lonely.”

One challenge: During recovery, Morris couldn’t use any of her abdominal muscles and had to “army crawl to get out of bed to use the bathroom in the middle of the night,” she said. “My husband would have to lift me out of bed.”

Even as Morris was dependent on Ryan Hurd, whom she married in March 2018, to do the most simple of tasks, she couldn’t stay still.

“You’re also wanting to hold your baby and breastfeed and pump and all this other s***, so that was crazy,” the Highwomen performer said.

It took Morris several months to return to feeling normal.

“Now that I’m four months postpartum, I feel a lot better,” Morris noted. “I’ve been cleared by my doctor to work out again... But you will come back; you will snap back. It takes time. It takes nine months to grow a baby. You need at least that to get back to yourself, so don’t rush it.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: