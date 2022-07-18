Marcus Mumford bestowed with the blessing of Steven Spielberg’s first-ever music video

Steven Spielberg directs his first music video for Marcus Mumford



Steven Spielberg; Marcus Mumford

What’s more surprising: that Steven Spielberg is only just now directing his first music video, or that it was for Marcus Mumford? Nothing against Mumford, of course, but he wouldn’t have been the first artist to spring to mind for this particular career achievement.



The visionary director must have caught the music bug after the success of his most recent film, West Side Story, because he returned for more with Mumford’s new single “Cannibal.” In truth, the concept doesn’t present much of a challenge for Spielberg–the entire video is just Mumford sitting on stage with his guitar. Given the raw, personal nature of the lyrics, though, the simplicity of the visual feels right.

Read more



Marcus Mumford - Cannibal (Official Video)

The shoot was a family affair, as Spielberg’s wife Kate Capshaw was credited as “Producer, Art Director, and Dolly Grip,” while Mumford’s wife Carey Mulligan is credited as “Costumer and Sound.” Mumford shared a behind-the-scenes look on his Instagram, writing, “On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip.”

He went on, ​​“I’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude. When people get it, it blows my mind. Kate and Steven just got it, and I cannot thank them enough. Thank you Kate. Thank you Kristie [Macosko Krieger, producer]. Thank you Steven.”

“Cannibal” is the first track the Mumford & Sons frontman has shared from his upcoming solo album, as well as the first track he wrote for the project: “In January 2021, facing demons I danced with for a long time in isolation, I wrote a song called ‘Cannibal,’” he explained when announcing the album. “I took it to my friend Blake Mills, and we began the process of making this album, dear to my heart, called (self-titled).” The full album debuts on September 16.