March 2024 TV preview: The Regime, Palm Royale, X-Men '97, and 26 other big shows

TV sure feels like it’s officially back—and no, it’s not just because Grey’s Anatomy is about to launch its landmark 20th season. March is jam-packed with plenty of exciting television, including Kate Winslet’s return to HBO, Apple TV+’s star-studded ’60s dramedy Palm Royale, and the highly anticipated X-Men ’97. We’re also being treated to new episodes of Invincible and Girls5eva, another Liane Moriarty thriller, Noel Fielding’s turn as a 19th-century thief, and Ewan McGregor’s Showtime series, among other goodies. Behold: The A.V. Club’s guide to 29 TV show to put on your radar for March.



The Completely Made-Up Adventures Of Dick Turpin (Apple TV+, March 1)

Noel Fielding takes a break from his Bake Off duties to lead Apple TV+’s The Completely Made-Up Adventures Of Dick Turpin. In this very fun comedy, he plays the titular 19th-century robber—or, to quote the man himself, the “new leader of the Essex gang.” The trailer has some Our Flag Means Death vibes, and it’s certainly nice to see ace British comedic talent like Stath Lets Flats’ Ellie White and People Just Do Nothing’s Asim Chaudhry get a global spotlight here. [Tim Lowery]

Dead Hot (Prime Video, March 1)

In the emotional British thriller Dead Hot, Rye Lane star Vivian Oparah plays Jess, who’s grieving the disappearance of her twin brother. Also mourning his loss is his lover, Elliot (Bilal Hasna). Still reeling from the heartbreak five years later, Jess and Elliott attempt to move on—and, of course, as soon as they do, their lives get complicated. She’s contacted by a man who claims to be her sibling, while Elliott’s new love interest has dark secrets of his own. [Saloni Gajjar]

The Regime (HBO, March 3)

Kate Winslet is another familiar face returning to HBO this year. The Mare Of Easttown star takes on the role of an authoritarian leader in the political satire The Regime, which counts Will Tracy (former Succession writer and Editor-in-Chief of The Onion) as showrunner and none other than the great Stephen Frears—who teams up again with Hugh Grant post-A Very English Scandal here—as one of its directors. [Tim Lowery]

The Gentlemen (Netflix, March 7)

Guy Ritchie helms The Gentlemen, a spinoff of his 2019 film of the same name. The eight-episode action drama is led by The White Lotus’ Theo James. He plays Eddie Horniman, who inherits a large estate from his father only to realize it’s part of a weed-growing empire belonging to drug kingpin Mickey Pearson. As different folks from the British underworld try to claim a piece of the action, Eddie is motivated to save his family from their clutches. So what if it means becoming a notorious gangster himself? The cast includes Giancarlo Esposito, Kaya Scodelario, and Daniel Ings. [Saloni Gajjar]

Apples Never Fall (Peacock, March 14)

Big Little Liesand Nine Perfect Strangers’ author Liane Moriarty is bringing yet another book to life on the small screen. Apples Never Fall centers on former tennis coaches Joy (Annette Bening) and Stan (Sam Neill) Delaney and their four adult children. While their lives may look perfect from the outside, the family is suffering from traumas within. It’s all made worse when Joy disappears, forcing her kids to confront the reality of their parents’ marriage and their family history. [Saloni Gajjar]

The Girls On The Bus (Max, March 14)

In The Girls On The Bus, based on journalist Amy Chozick’s 2018 memoir, Chasing Hilary, Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist plays Sadie McCarthy, a dreamy-eyed reporter on a political campaign trail. All she’s ever wanted was to cover the presidential election (bless her). When she finally gets a shot, she bonds with three women who are meant to be her competition while covering the race for the White House. Carla Gugino, Natasha Behnam, Christina Elmore, Scott Foley, Brandon Scott, Griffin Dunne, and Becky Ann Baker co-star. [Saloni Gajjar]

Girls5eva season 3 (Netflix, March 14)

The girls are back! Meredith Scardino’s Girls5eva returns with season three on Netflix, after the show was canceled by Peacock. Sara Bareilles, Paula Pell, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Busy Philipps play members of the titular group, who disbanded after their only hit in the ’90s only to reunite in the present day for another shot at fame. This new batch of episodes follows them on tour as they adjust to a new normal while making a documentary about their experiences. Brace yourself for some hilarious new songs along the way. [Saloni Gajjar]

Invincible season 2, part 2 (Prime Video, March 14)

After a much too long break, Invincible finally resumes its second season. Robert Kirkman’s animated superhero drama dropped four episodes in November, and it picks back up with four more this spring. In this round, Mark Grayson’s (Steven Yeun) absence on Earth causes several issues as different threats emerge. He also deals with new revelations about his villainous father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). And, as a bonus, Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) has survived his battle with the evil Viltrumites. The voice cast features Sandra Oh, Gillian Jacobs, Zazie Beetz, Andrew Rannells, Jason Mantzoukas, Walton Goggins, and Mark Hamill. [Saloni Gajjar]

Manhunt (Apple TV+, March 15)

“How does a well-known actor commit a murder in front of an audience of 1,500 people and escape?” That’s the question at the heart of Apple TV Plus’ latest splashy historical-thriller miniseries, which chronicles Edwin Stanton’s (Game Of Thrones’ Tobias Menzies) search for Lincoln assassin John Wilkes Booth (Anthony Boyle) and plunges into all of the case’s conspiracies. Devil In A Blue Dress helmer Carl Franklin directs. [Tim Lowery]

Alice & Jack (PBS, March 16)

Get ready to yearn, PBS-style, with Alice & Jack. Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson lead this six-episode contemporary romantic drama. The show spans 15 years of their lives after a high-strung Alice goes on a date with the shy Jack. They go their separate ways after one night together, but over the next decade and a half, destiny keeps bringing them back together. It sounds like the perfect watch for anyone missing Netflix’s One Day. [Saloni Gajjar]

Palm Royale (Apple TV+, March 20)

Abe Sylvia’s period comedy Palm Royale has amassed an enviable ensemble that includes Laura Dern, Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, and Carol Burnett. The show follows manipulative Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she seeks to carve out her spot in Palm Beach high society during the 1960s. What will she sacrifice to achieve what she wants—and what have others around her already sacrificed? The show is loosely based on Juliet McDaniel’s satirical novel Mr. And Mrs. American Pie. [Saloni Gajjar]

X-Men ’97 (Disney+, March 20)

An obvious nostalgia play that we can’t help but feel some genuine nostalgia for, Disney+’s X-Men ’97 purports to pick up exactly where FOX’s old X-Men animated series left off 27 years ago—including hiring tons of that Saturday morning staple’s original voice cast to once again play a crew of heroic mutants defending a world that hates and fears them. Building on plot threads from the original show—most notably, per trailers, the death of Professor X himself—the series will have a tricky but exciting road to walk between playing the hits and being Disney’s first major stab (Snkt!) at making use of these beloved characters. [William Hughes]

3 Body Problem (Netflix, March 21)

Game Of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss team up with True Blood writer Alexander Woo to adapt the first book in Liu Cixin’s sci-fi series Remembrance Of Earth’s Past, a sweeping narrative concerning humanity’s first intergalactic contact with an alien race. The eight-episode Netflix series 3 Body Problem juggles several parallel storylines, from China’s cultural revolution in the late 1960s to present-day London, as a series of strange scientific phenomena and unexplained suicides start to add up to a worldwide conspiracy. The large ensemble cast includes Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, Benedict Wong, and Jonathan Pryce. [Cindy White]

The Long Shadow (AMC+, March 21)

British true-crime drama The Long Shadow dives into the case of serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, a.k.a. The Yorkshire Ripper (Mark Stobbart). Toby Jones plays Dennis Hoban, a cop who leads the investigation but is sidelined by his peers. After subsequent murders, George Oldfield (David Morrissey) is ultimately ordered to take over the case. As the killer keeps striking, the police take their pleas to the public via the media, hoping to apprehend Peter before more women lose their lives. [Saloni Gajjar]

We Were The Lucky Ones (Hulu, March 28)

Joey King and Logan Lerman headline the World War II drama We Were The Lucky Ones,based on Georgia Hunter’s novel. King and Lerman play siblings Halina and Addy Kirc, the only survivors from a Polish Jewish family torn apart during the war. The series charts their sometimes arduous, sometimes hopeful journey to find each other against all odds. Robin Weigert and Henry Lloyd-Hughes also star. [Saloni Gajjar]

A Gentleman In Moscow (Paramount+ with Showtime, March 29)

Amor Towles’ 2016 novel A Gentleman In Moscow gets a limited-series adaptation led by Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Leah Harvey. McGregor portays Count Alexander Rostov, who is banished by the Soviet tribunal to live in an attic hotel room for decades after the Revolution. As years pass, he builds a new life for himself inside the walls of the hotel while tumultuous events take place outside. [Saloni Gajjar]

Renegade Nell (Disney+, March 29)

Derry Girls star Louisa Harland tackles young fugitive Nell Jackson in the British series Renegade Nell. After being framed for murder, she goes on the run and ends up as a robber in 18th-century England, becoming what some call the most feared thief around. But when a magical spirit called Billy Blind (Nick Mohammed) appears, Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than her criminal pursuits. Renegade Nell is helmed by Happy Vally and Gentleman Jack’s Sally Wainwright, and its ensemble features Joely Richardson, Adrian Lester, Pip Torrens, and Frank Dillane. [Saloni Gajjar]

Parish (AMC, March 31)

Giancarlo Esposito is having quite the month, leading AMC’s Parish in addition to appearing in Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen. The AMC crime dramacenters on Gray Parish, a guy with a troubled past who is now a sincere family man. However, when his son is brutally killed, old habits return, with Gray going on a quest for revenge that will make him question his morality. Bradley Whitford, Arica Himmel, Skeet Ulrich, and Paula Malcolmson co-star. [Saloni Gajjar]

Other TV shows to watch in March 2024

Eugene Levy in The Reluctant Traveler; Chandra Wilson in Grey’s Anatomy; Gail Simmons in Top Chef

BMF season three (March 1, Starz)



The Cleaning Lady season three (March 5, FOX)



Animal Control season two, Family Guy season 22 (March 6, FOX)



Extraordinary season two (March 6, Hulu)



The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy season two (March 8, Apple TV+)



Young Royals season three (March 11, Netflix)



Grey’s Anatomy season 20, Station 19 season seven (March 14, ABC)



Top Chef season 21 (March 20, Bravo)



American Rust season two (March 28, Prime Video)