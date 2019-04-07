Marc Jacobs Marries Longtime Boyfriend Char Defrancesco in Intimate NYC Ceremony

Marc Jacobs said “I do” in high-style.
The fashion designer, 55, tied the knot to his longtime love, Charly “Char” Defrancesco, in an intimate ceremony in New York City. After they said their “I do’s,” they partied the night away at the glitzy midtown restaurant, Grill Room.
Jacobs and Defrancesco wore matching diamond and onyx penguin pins on their special day, a sweet gift from Prada and Miu Miu design director Fabio Zambernardi. “Penguins have only one partner and mate for life. A great example of faithfulness and fidelity. So grateful to you and love you so much dear Fabio,” Jacobs explained on Instagram.
Among the guests in attendance were fashion editor Katie Grand and singer Rita Ora.