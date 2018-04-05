Marc Jacobs Is Engaged to Char DeFrancesco After Epic Chipotle Proposal -- Watch!

The fashion designer sure knows how to ask someone to marry him!

What better way to propose marriage than via flashmob at a Chipotle on a Wednesday night.

It may not sound like it, but fashion designer Marc Jacob's proposal to boyfriend and model/candlemaker Charly "Char" Defrancesco was epic. In an Instagram video of the occasion, the aforementioned flashmob took over a New York Chipotle, boogied down to Prince's "Kiss" and then stopped as Jacobs dropped to one knee to pop the question

You can't hear the proposal itself, but DeFrancesco was all smiles as he nodded "yes" repeatedly and the two embraced.

"And, this happened...'Charly Defrancesco will you marry me'? #flashmobatchipotle #moves THANK YOU, everyone, for making this happen video @plural_nyc @laurengerrie @seandon212@1.800.newbold," Jacobs wrote in a caption on the video. "And to my Ride or Die fiancé @chardefrancesco I LOVE YOU❤️"

