Marc Anthony Takes Aim at President Trump Demanding He Does 'Something About Our People' in Puerto Rico

Marc Anthony Fires Back At President Trump Over NFL Comments, 'Do Something About Our People' in Puerto Rico

Marc Anthony doesn’t have time for President Donald Trump‘s NFL comments.

The New York-born singer of Puerto Rican descent slammed Trump, 71, about his comments concerning NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem.

Anthony, 49, tweeted Monday, “Mr. President, shut the f— up about NFL. Do something about our people in need in #PuertoRico. We are American citizens too.”

Anthony, whose parents are from Puerto Rico, referenced the destruction of the Caribbean island after two devastating hurricanes, Irma and Maria. The latter, a Category 4 storm, left the island without electricity and without running water. At least 16 people were confirmed dead, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The president’s criticism of the NFL began on Friday at a rally in Alabama when he called for players who refused to stand for the national anthem to be “fired.”

He continued his comments with a series of tweets over the weekend and on Monday.

Anthony’s ex-wife, singer Jennifer Lopez, announced Sunday that she was donating $1 million from the proceeds of her Las Vegas show to aid hurricane relief in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

She is partnering with Anthony and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez to raise money to those affected.

“Alex Rodriguez and I, who are both New Yorkers, are utilizing all our resources and relationships in entertainment, sports and business to garner support for Puerto Rican and Caribbean relief efforts,” Lopez said.

Trump responded shortly after Anthony’s tweet on Monday, addressing the situation in Puerto Rico.

“Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble,” he wrote in a series of tweets. “It’s old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the island was destroyed, with billions of dollars owed to Wall Street and the banks, which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities – and doing well #FEMA.”