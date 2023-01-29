Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira During Star-Studded Miami Wedding Celebration: Report

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Nadia Ferreira and Co-Founder Maestro Cares Marc Anthony attend the 9th Annual Maestro Cares Foundation Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are married!

The couple said "I do" during a ceremony held at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida, on Saturday evening, Hola! reported.

Anthony, 54, and Ferreira, 23, were joined by various celebrity friends, including David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi, according to the outlet. Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez officiated.

Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and Anthony's brother, Bigram Zayas, also attended the wedding and served as witnesses, per Hola!

A representative for Anthony did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 17: Nadia Ferreira (L) and Marc Anthony attend the red carpet during the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Omar Vega/FilmMagic)

Omar Vega/FilmMagic

For her special day, Ferreira wore a wedding dress designed by Galia Lahav, which Hola! reported featured "beautiful lace details and a long and voluminous tail." Anthony, meanwhile, wore Christian Dior.

Beckham, 47, and Carlos Slim served as Anthony's best men during the ceremony, while Ferreira's maid of honor was Maria Elena Torruco, the wife of Carlos Slim Domit, Slim's oldest son, the outlet said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 05: Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony visit the Empire State Building on December 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

John Lamparski/Getty for Empire State Realty Trust

The couple each had various family members in attendance, including Ferreira's mother Ludy, who gave a warm toast to the couple, according to Hola!, and Anthony's two sons Cristian and Ryan, whom he shares with ex Dayanara Torres.

It was not immediately clear if his twins Emme and Max, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Lopez, were in attendance, as well as his two kids from his marriage to Debbie Rosado — daughter Arianna and son Chase.

Anthony and Ferreira sparked romance rumors following an outing in Mexico City in 2022, and they confirmed their relationship via Instagram with a selfie taken on an airplane in March of that year. "Que Dios les multiplique todo lo que ustedes nos desean," the "I Need to Know" singer wrote in the post's caption, which roughly translates to, "May God multiply all that you wish us."

The couple announced their engagement in May 2022 during a party at Sexy Fish restaurant in Miami, Florida, just three months after going Instagram official.

At the time, Ferreira shared a photo of her large diamond ring on her Instagram Story and revealed that the pair spent the day in Miami with friends leading up to the party, dined and partied on a boat and toasted with champagne.

"They dined on a lavish dinner of sushi, oysters and caviar and appeared to be in an extremely celebratory mood, hugging and kissing throughout the night at an opulent table surrounded by friends," a source told PEOPLE then.

"But the surprise came at the end of the dinner, when Nadia, wearing a skin-tight white dress, posted a picture on her IG showcasing a stunning diamond engagement ring with the caption 'Engagement Partyyy' with a ring emoji," continued the insider.