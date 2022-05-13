Marc Anthony, 53, engaged to 23-year-old Miss Universe contestant Nadia Ferreira

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira went Instagram official in March. (Photo: Instagram)

Just two months after going Instagram official, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira plan to tie the knot.

Ferreira, who won first runner-up while competing for Paraguay in the Miss Universe pageant in December, on Thursday captured a photo of the two holding hands on her Instagram Story. He had a black band tattooed on his ring finger — a holdover from his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, when he had her initials inked on him — while Ferreira wore a stunning rock on her ring finger. She captioned it, "Engagement Partyyyyy!!!," with a ring emoji, and she tagged the singer.

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to Anthony for comment.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are engaged. (Photo: Instagram)

The soon-to-be newlyweds sparked romance rumors earlier this year, when they were spotted vacationing together in Mexico City. Just this week, she posted a photo of them celebrating her 23rd birthday together at Walt Disney World.

Anthony, 53, has been married three times, to former Miss Universe winner Dayanara Torres, from 2000 to 2004; to Jennifer Lopez from 2004 to 2014; and, from 2014 to 2017, Shannon De Lima. He was also engaged to actress Claudette Lali in 1998. The "I Need to Know" singer has six children, four of them adults, with former partners, including ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado; his twins with Lopez, Max and Emme, are 14.

Ferreira's new jewelry is estimated to cost $500,000, according to a jewelry expert who spoke to Page Six. It's "at least 10 carats," Mike Fried, CEO of the Diamond Pro, told the news outlet.

Anthony's news comes roughly a month after Lopez revealed that she's once again accepted a marriage proposal from actor and director Ben Affleck. The Gigli stars became engaged in 2002, but they called off a planned wedding in 2003 before breaking up altogether in 2004.