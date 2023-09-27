Mara Justine flashback: If ‘The Voice’s’ 4-chair-turn singer looks familiar to you, here’s why

Perhaps the strongest contestant to perform during the two-hour premiere of “The Voice” Season 24 was Mara Justine, whose cover of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” received a four-chair-turn after only about 30 seconds (watch above). As coaches Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani and John Legend all fought for Mara to join their teams, some viewers at home may have found themselves scratching their heads over how familiar the 21-year-old New Jersey girl looked. And for good reason: she previously appeared on “America’s Got Talent” and “American Idol.”

Back in the ninth season of “AGT” in 2014, Mara was only 11 years old but she still wowed judges Howie Mandel, Howard Stern, Mel B and Heidi Klum with her booming voice. During that show’s live quarterfinals she took on “Unconditionally” by Katy Perry, an artist who coincidentally later judged Mara every week on “American Idol.”

After her powerful performance of “Unconditionally” at Radio City Music Hall, Mara ended up not being one of the four artists who advanced to the next round based on America’s overnight vote. Tasked with sending either Mara or operatic duo Acte II to the semifinals, the “America’s Got Talent” judges decided to use their save on Mara.

In the live “AGT” semifinals, Mara belted out “Breakaway” by “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson and wound up earning America’s instant save. That sent her through to the Top 12, where she was soon eliminated following her final performance of “Perfect.” Close-up magician Mat Franco was the ultimate winner of “AGT” Season 9.

When she was 16 years old, Mara joined the 16th season of “American Idol” with her successful audition of “Love on the Brain.” Her showcase song of “Something’s Got a Hold on Me” was good enough to sail her through to the Top 24. Mara made it into the Top 14 with her covers of “Run to You” and “Fight Song,” and later performed “This is Me” in the live shows, where she was cut before the Top 10.

“The only thing I’m thinking about the whole time I hear your perform is, ‘At 16 years old, what was I doing?'” judge Lionel Richie said prior to her “Idol” elimination. “It was nowhere near the confidence. So all I’m gonna say to you is, I know what you’ve been through, I know the trials and tribulations, but you are bringing your inner strength forward in your talent.”

Are you rooting for Mara Justine to win “The Voice” Season 24? Be sure to sound off down in the comments section. “The Voice” airs every Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

