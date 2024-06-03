How many towns can you name from these North Jersey counties? Try our quiz and find out

There are a lot of towns in New Jersey. You know the big ones and the ones nearby, but how about the rest?

We came up with a quiz to test your knowledge of the many, many municipalities in New Jersey. To keep it from being too overwhelming, we stuck to the five counties in our primary coverage area: Bergen, Essex, Morris, Passaic and Sussex. Still pretty tough though, Bergen County alone has 70 towns.

Also for simplicity's sake we eliminated words like "Township" or "Borough" from the names we could to make it easier to type for a correct guess. This led to some split towns that distinguish themselves as "Township" or "Borough" after the name to be combined (we're looking at you Morris County).

Can you name every town in these North Jersey counties? - Embed

We considered doing the entire state but that would be over 560 municipalities and that seems like too cruel a test. As it is we went to a bit over 160, so not many more than if you tried the popular Sporcle quiz of naming all original 151 Pokémon.

You have 10 minutes to come up with as many as you can. Remember that spelling counts! Let us know on social how you did and compare your score to fellow NJ residents. The prize? Jersey pride of course!

If the quiz isn't loading for you, please click here.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey towns quiz: How many can you name?