Many Are Seriously Speculating That Barron Trump May Decide His College Thanks to One Factor

Ever since the internet found out about Donald Trump and Melania Trump’s son Barron Trump’s towering height of 6’7, many are convinced he’d go into sports. Donald has hinted his son Barron loves sports, but it’s unclear which one he’s in. But now, amid the college hunt for Barron, many are wondering what college he’ll go to, and many think he’ll choose his college based on their basketball teams.

Back in 2023, the online sportsbook Bovada released a set of odds in September about where Barron may attend college, per Newsweek. Many believe he’ll choose a college based on their team, and there are quite a few options in the air.

As many know, Barron is reportedly thinking about NYU as his top choice.

NYU has the NYU Violets, and while they have a basketball team, they haven’t won a Division I national championships since 1920. Other options are allegedly his father’s alma mater University of Pennsylvania, who have the Penn Quakers, who are in the top 20 best teams.

Many in the roaster also theorized St. John’s University, who have the St. John’s Red Storm, which is one of the best teams, and the University of Miami, which have Miami (FL) Hurricanes, which is also a fantastic team.

So, it’s still up in the air, but many are theorizing that Barron’s decision may be up to his sporty side.

For those who don’t know, Donald has five children in total. He and his first wife, the late Ivana Trump, welcomed three children named Donald Jr., born in 1977, Ivanka, born in Oct 1981, and Eric, in 1984. Donald and his second wife Marla Maples welcomed a daughter named Tiffany, born in Oct 1993.

Donald welcomed his fifth child named Barron, born in March 2006, with his current wife Melania, and now, his youngest is searching for the perfect college.

