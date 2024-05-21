Many Are Convinced That Gypsy Rose Blanchard Was Never Actually Abused

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she is a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, but some fans are claiming that’s not true and that her mother may not have actually abused her.

As The Blast has previously reported, Dee Dee Blanchard managed to convince many doctors that her daughter, Gypsy, had multiple illnesses and medical conditions, such as asthma, cancer, Down syndrome, and epilepsy, among others.

While investigators believe Dee Dee had Munchausen syndrome by proxy and that Gypsy never had any of those medical conditions, social media users are claiming otherwise.

What Did Dee Dee Blanchard Say Gypsy Rose Blanchard Suffered From?

Dee Dee Blanchard claimed that Gypsy Rose had a multitude of medical conditions, including leukemia, asthma, muscular dystrophy, epilepsy, vision and hearing impairments, sleep apnea, severe allergies, gastrointestinal disorders, developmental delays, and chromosomal defects

She also claimed that Gypsy had the mental capacity of a seven-year-old due to brain damage.

Was Gypsy Rose Blanchard Really Sick?

“Gypsy Rose was never abused?” the TikToker wrote on the video before diving into their conspiracy theory.

“I'm not 100% sure Dee Dee Blanchard ever actually abused Gypsy Rose,” they said before alleging that Gypsy Rose was diagnosed with a chromosome disorder called microdeletions in 2011. However, The Blast could not confirm this diagnosis.

“This chromosome disorder quite literally explains every single thing that Gypsy had. Seizures, disturbance of the eye, heart problems, increased possibility of behavioral mental health, unusual facial feature,” the TikToker alleged before bringing up a page in a pamphlet describing the disorder, which states that “some people with this disorder needed a feeding tube.”

“If you actually do research on this disorder, it talks about muscle weakness, and that's why Dee Dee had Gypsy in a wheelchair as a toddler,” the social media user claimed. The Blast can confirm that weak muscle tone, or hypotonia, is a common symptom of microdeletions.

Dee Dee Blanchard Was A ‘Scam Artist’

While the TikToker claims Gypsy may have had microdeletions, they also say Dee Dee was still a scam artist and a con artist, and that’s “where she took it too far.”

“[For example] she kept Gypsy in the wheelchair longer than that was needed.”

The user then brought up the fact that Dee Dee was never actually diagnosed with Munchausen syndrome by proxy. As The Blast reported, it wasn’t until after Dee Dee was murdered that investigators said they believed Dee Dee suffered from the disorder.

“Gypsy spread this information after her mother's death. It was never proven. No diagnosis,” the TikToker said.

Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard Using Munchausen By Proxy For Attention?

The social media use further alleged that while Dee Dee seemingly “exaggerated and embellished everything that Gypsy had to gain money, attention, and free things,” that also reminds them of “someone else who is using Munchausen by proxy on someone who was never formally diagnosed to get free surgeries now and fame and status.”

The individual later clarified that there are “two sides to every story,” and it is “ too bad one of the people [are] not here to tell their side.

“I know someone's gonna come in here and be like, ‘but she was tied to the bed.’ Where's the proof in that? We are going and listening to someone that has constantly lied and been caught in their lies,” they alleged in the video. “I'm not saying that it didn't happen. I'm saying there's no proof.”

How Dee Dee Blanchard Convinced Doctors To Perform Unnecessary Surgeries

It is important to note that while the TikToker claims that “all the surgeries that [Gypsy] had have been explained” and that she “didn't have any unnecessary surgeries,” those with Munchausen by proxy can make it appear as though someone is ill, which can be done through abusing the medication.

This means that if Dee Dee was able to convince a doctor that Gypsy had specific symptoms that needed medication, giving that medication to her daughter could then actually create other symptoms or side effects, which Dee Dee could then use to convince doctors of other diagnoses.

Dee Dee also went to nursing school, meaning she had knowledge of how medications work and what medicines treat which diseases. This could have been how she manipulated doctors and convinced them to perform surgeries or prescribe medicine that Gypsy never actually needed.

Again, it should be noted that while Dee Dee Blanchard was never formally diagnosed with Munchausen by proxy, investigators do believe she suffered from the disorder.