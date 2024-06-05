Manti Te'o could replace Jason McCourty on Good Morning Football

As Good Morning Football remains inexplicably on hiatus as the production relocates from New York to Los Angeles, the "former NFL player" chair has been vacated.

Gone, according to Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com, is former NFL defensive back Jason McCourty. He won't be with the show when it relaunches in August from L.A.

GMFB shuttered in late March, with a couple of sporadic returns around tentpole events.

Per the report, former NFL players Manti Te'o and Akbar Gbajabiamila are under consideration to replace McCourty.

Te'o, 33, was a second-round pick of the Chargers in 2013. He spent four years with the Chargers, three with the Saints, and one with the Bears. He last played in 2020.

Marchand also reports that Kyle Brandt also will not be making the move to L.A., but that he "will remain on the show in a hybrid model where he will be in a New York studio for at least part of the time."