Mansoor & Mason Madden Detail Hilariously Unfortunate Series Of Recent Travel Issues

Mansoor and Mason Madden chronicle their recent travel woes.

Last week, Mansoor and Mason Madden (fka Mace) surprised fans with an exciting debut at the Uganda-based Soft Ground Wrestling promotion. Following their appearance at SGW, the pair planned to fly back to Mansoor’s childhood home in Saudia Arabia to clean themselves up before heading out for their next booking. As with life, though, things don’t always go according to plan. And for Mansoor and Madden, that reality hit them in a very abrupt and dramatic fashion.

“Our flight [out of Entebbe, Uganda] was at 4:30 p.m. We get to the airport, we wait around, and it gets delayed to 11:30 p.m. Okay, whatever. We’ll wait some more,” Mansoor recalled. “It gets delayed to 1 a.m., and then it gets delayed to 5 p.m. the next day. So we thought, ‘Well, we can’t f***ing do that.’ We have a show to get to, so we cancel that flight, we get a new flight, we go to Dubai. We land in Dubai, which recently had the worst flood it’s had in 75 years. We’re cursed.”

“We land, and we need to make our connecting flight in an hour. And what happens? They don’t have stairs for us to get off the plane. So how long do we have to wait? Two f***ing hours for stairs. Two hours. I will jump off the g**damn plane if I have to,” Mansoor joked. “We wait for our stairs, we go down the stairs. We get on a bus to go to the terminal. What happens? What happens to the g**damn bus? It breaks down.”

“The doors won’t close, and they said ‘We can’t move this bus until the doors close,'” Madden added.

The Bad Luck Continues

Stuck on the broken-down transport bus, Mansoor and Madden ultimately missed their 5:30 a.m connecting flight. As a result, the duo were forced to book the next available flight, which departed at 8:30 p.m. later that day. In addition, given that they never made it Mansoor’s childhood home like they originally intended, Mansoor and Madden also never had the opportunity to change out their muddied clothes or shower. As such, Madden noted that they slept in their same muddied clothes until their connecting flight.

After a myriad of travel woes, Mansoor and Madden eventually made it to their final destination in good spirits. “Here we are in Dubai in a hotel room, washed. We made it. And I can say, even with all that, 100% worth it,” Mansoor said.

