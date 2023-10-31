Manodrome

Manodrome is a 2023 thriller drama film written and directed by John Trengove and starring Jesse Eisenberg and Adrien Brody. It is Trengove's English language debut. The film premiered at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival on February 17, 2023, and was produced by Riley Keough and Gina Gammell’s Felix Culpa and Ben Giladi’s Liminal Content.

