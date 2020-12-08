‘For All Mankind’ Renewed for Season 3 at Apple

Apple has renewed “For All Mankind” for Season 3.

The announcement comes ahead of the show’s Season 2 premiere, which is scheduled to debut its first episode on Feb. 19. New episodes will then drop weekly. The series stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Jodi Balfour, Krys Marshall and Sonya Walger.

“For All Mankind” explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended. Season 2 picks up a decade after Season 1 in 1983. It’s the height of the Cold War and tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak. Ronald Reagan is President and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are at threat of being squandered as the US and Soviets go head to head to control sites rich in resources on the moon. The Department of Defense has moved into Mission Control, and the militarization of NASA becomes central to several characters’ stories: some fight it, some use it as an opportunity to advance their own interests, and some find themselves at the height of a conflict that may lead to nuclear war.

“For All Mankind” is created by Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert. Moore, Nedivi and Wolpert executive produce alongside Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions. “For All Mankind” is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Apple has often given its streaming shows early renewals, with this now being the second time “For All Mankind” has gotten one. The show was renewed for a second season last year just days after it helped launch Apple TV Plus.

