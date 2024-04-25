‘For All Mankind’ Creator Matt Wolpert Picks Up Historic Pasadena Home for $4.6 Million

Veteran Hollywood producer Matt Wolpert has picked up the keys to a new Los Angeles residence. Records show the co-creator of Apple TV+’s Emmy-winning alt-universe space race drama For All Mankind—which not only was just renewed for a fifth season, but is expanding with the spinoff series Star City—has paid $4.6 million for a Spanish Colonial Revival-style home in a prime pocket of Pasadena that was last sold for a mere $815,000 nearly three decades ago, back in spring 1996.

Built in the early 1930s by Donald F. Harrison at a reported cost of $20,000, and designed by noted architects Sylvanus Martson and Edgar Maybury, the two-story solid concrete and terracotta-roof structure is nestled amid a heavily wooded parcel of walled and gated land spanning almost three-quarters of an acre. Inside, five bedrooms and six baths are filtered across a little more than 4,400 square feet of meticulously maintained living space adorned throughout with parquet wood floors, wood-beam ceilings, archways and Venetian plaster walls.

A living room in the home’s east wing is anchored by a regal Batchelder fireplace.

Among the main-level highlights: a tiled central entry foyer that flows to a living area sporting a Batchelder fireplace and double-flanked doors spilling outside. A formal dining room bathed in a yellow shade rests beneath a coved ceiling and comes complete with French doors opening to an expansive front courtyard, while the adjacent kitchen is outfitted with newer stainless appliances, a butler’s pantry and an accompanying breakfast room. An office also can be found on this floor.

The upper level holds two separate wings—one containing a primary suite displaying a fireplace, private patio, “ample closets,” dual bathrooms and an additional bedroom that could easily serve as an office space, and another with a pair of bedrooms, full bathroom, fireplace and patio. Per the listing, a spacious basement allows for an extensive wine cellar or gym.

A side loggia abuts the fountain-clad swimming pool.

Outdoors, the park-like grounds are laced with mature oak, acacia and palm trees, and host a loggia that flows out to a fountain-clad swimming pool, plus numerous spots ideal for al fresco lounging and entertaining. There’s also a large motorcourt and detached three-car garage on the premises.

Wolpert previously worked with his writing and producing partner Ben Nedivi on the first three seasons of the FX anthology series Fargo, and the network’s limited series American Crime Story:The People Vs. O.J. Simpson, as well as the Netflix show The Umbrella Academy. In addition to his newly acquired Pasadena home, he also maintains another 1930s-era residence in the Tujunga neighborhood north of L.A. that he paid $1.2 million for back in 2018.

The listing was held by George Penner of Compass; Juan Longfellow and Louise Leach of Compass repped the buyer.

