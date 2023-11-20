Manitowoc's Lights in Lincoln Park returns for 2023. Here's what to know if you go.

People drive through the Lights in Lincoln Park display at Manitowoc's Lincoln Park Zoo in 2020.

MANITOWOC — The annual Lights in Lincoln Park will kick off Nov. 24 and run through Dec. 29.

The show will feature more than 70 wild animal light displays, many animated, along with drive-through tunnels.

Entrance is on Waldo and Lincoln boulevards (although the park’s street address is 1215 N. Eighth St.).

The show is open 5-8 p.m. Nov. 24-25 and Nov. 30-Dec. 9, and then 5-8 p.m. every night Dec. 14-29. Admission is $5 per car.

Special events include a chance to visit with Santa in Lincoln Park Cabin 1 on Nov. 24, Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22. A Family Fun Walk will be held Dec. 30 with a cost of $5 per adult or $10 per family.

Manitowoc Public Utilities will offer a free light exchange from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8. People can take old strings of incandescent lights and have them exchanged for up to three new strings of LED lights per household. The offer is available to MPU customers only. Old lights will be recycled.

