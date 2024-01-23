Manhunt Underway For ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Man Following Multiple Homicides

Police are looking for an "armed and dangerous" man after multiple bodies were found dead from gunshot wounds in two different homes.

According to police, several individuals were found dead in Joliet, Illinois on Monday afternoon. Authorities have yet to release the names of the victims and are still investigating to see if there is any relationship between the bodies.

Around 3 p.m. on Monday, Joliet police launched a homicide investigation after discovering multiple people dead in two separate homes, which were just across the street from one another.

"At this moment, Detectives and Officers are conducting an active homicide investigation after Officers located multiple deceased individuals who had sustained gunshot wounds in two homes in the 2200 block of West Acres Road," Joliet police wrote in a social media post.

Police are now looking for 23-year-old Romeo Nance, who is believed to be driving a red Toyota Camry with an Illinois license plate Q730412.

Anyone with information about this incident must contact the Joliet Police Department.

Nance has a history with police, as he was arrested a year ago after being accused of firing a gun at a woman multiple times as she was driving.

Police said that at the time, the man, who was driving a black four-door sedan vehicle, began honking his horn at a woman before he pulled up next to the victim and threw a water bottle at her.

The victim called 911, but the man then pointed a gun at her, and he began firing multiple rounds. Police later identified the suspect as Romeo Nance and he was arrested weeks later. When he was being placed in handcuffs, police found a loaded gun in Nance's vehicle.

Neighbors Speak Out Following Horrific Incident In Illinois

After learning of the incident, some of the neighbors spoke out, admitting the entire situation was "frightening."

"It's frightening that this is so close to home. I literally live like probably four houses down, and I have a young daughter, and it's crazy," Laura Bane said according to CBS. "This is a neighborhood – there's a park right down the street. It's crazy that there are young kids – they get off the bus right here."

The Will County Sheriff's Office said that the same vehicle that Nance is expected to be driving is believed to have a connection with two other shootings, which occurred on Sunday.

According to police, a call came in around 4:27 p.m. on Sunday to report a shooting at the Pheasant Run Apartments in Joliet Township. After they arrived on the scene, they found a man bleeding from the head with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, he was later pronounced dead.

In another shooting, which occurred 10 minutes before the incident at Pheasant Run Apartments, police found a 42-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was shot in the leg.

Police say that both incidents appear to be random, however, the same vehicle was spotted at both crime scenes just before the shootings took place.

Additional details on the incident have not yet been released.