Mandy Moore Took Her Fans On Every Step Of Her Honeymoon With Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore went all the way to Chile for her honeymoon with new husband Taylor Goldsmith, but fans of the actress may have felt like they were right there with her.

The “This Is Us” star used her Instagram stories to show fans where and when she and her new husband hiked, camped and ate, along with providing cute videos and pictures that showed her posing with Goldsmith during the just-completed trip.

Moore had some fun with the stories, even posting a picture of herself and a tired-looking Goldsmith.

“The look of a man whose wife forces him on a hike,” she joked.

As a follow-up, Moore posted a sweet message about her “trip of a lifetime.”

“Thanks to my sweet husband for indulging me in a trip where we could be active in the outdoors every single day,” she wrote. “And CHILE has SO much to offer in that sense. I was truly blown away by the people, the culture, the scenery. I can’t wait to go back.”

Moore and Goldsmith tied the knot on Nov. 18 in Los Angeles in front of a small group of family and friends. The attendees including Minka Kelly and Moore’s “This Is Us” castmates, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown.

The ceremony took place in Moore’s backyard and later moved to an event space called The Fig House.

For the nuptials, Moore wore a bespoke Rodarte wedding gown made of layers of tulle in a light shade of pink, with a matching tulle veil.

It was simply dreamy:

Goldsmith, frontman for the indie rock band Dawes, proposed to Moore in September 2017 after the couple had been dating for two years.

Moore was married to singer Ryan Adams from 2009 to 2016. After their divorce, the actress expressed her desire to wed again.

“I would definitely get married again,” she told People last July. “I’m definitely ready for motherhood sooner rather than later. I think that’s going to be the next chapter.”

