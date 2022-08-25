Mandy Moore says she's 'still processing' not being on 'This Is Us' anymore

Mandy Moore dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! , Wednesday, to promote her new album In Real Life. And the This Is Us star also opened up about life after six seasons on the popular show.

“It was really hard to sort of say good-bye,” Moore said. “And simultaneously saying good-bye to this character. I'm like, oh, this is like slipping into a pair of comfortable shoes every day at work. I can't fathom, like, not telling these stories anymore, telling the story of this family.”

Moore, whose performance in the series earned an Emmy nomination, is now focusing on her music career again. But her time on This Is Us is never far from her heart.

“I think I'm still processing the fact that it's over in a way, because we would typically be shooting right now,” Moore said. “But I'm excited to sort of look forward to whatever's next.