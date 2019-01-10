Mandy Moore Reveals Her Dog Jackson Almost Died After Eating a Tennis Ball

Mandy Moore is thankful to have her furry friend safe and sound after a scary ordeal.

The This Is Us actress revealed on Wednesday that her dog Jackson had recently undergone emergency surgery after eating a tennis ball.

In the post — which features a photo of Jackson with a surgical patch over his belly and a bandage wrapped around his back right leg — Moore, 34, thanked the veterinarians at Metropolitan Animal Specialty Hospital in Hollywood for their work before explaining exactly what happened.

“Thank you to Dr Storm and the entire staff at #metropolitananimalspecialtyhospital for saving this gentleman’s life,” she captioned the shot on Instagram.

“Somehow he decided to shred and eat a tennis ball without us knowing so we ended up at their door at 3:30 am for Jackson to have emergency surgery,” Moore continued. “What these doctors, nurses and caregivers do all day, EVERY day will never cease to amaze me. So much gratitude.”

The actress also updated her followers with a photo and video of Jackson on her Instagram Stories after the surgical procedure.

“Went for a post-op visit with my favorite handsome gentleman because someone wasn’t eating,” she captioned the first shot of Jackson standing near food and water bowls at what appears to be the vet’s office again.

“But instead I got a snuggle. Grateful. Grateful. Grateful,” she added in a separate video of her petting Jackson, who snuggled up against her with his bandaged paw.

Moore and her pets have had a tough time as of late.

In May 2017, Moore revealed her other beloved pooch Joni had gotten into her suitcase and ate an entire bar of dark chocolate. The This Is Us star immediately called poison control and rushed her dog to the vet, who kept Joni overnight for monitoring.

Moore eventually confirmed to her followers in a post on her Instagram Stories that her pup was just fine.

“This noodle looks to be in the clear,” she wrote. “Thank goodness and thanks for the well-wishes! Clearly she takes after her mom and loves [chocolate].”

