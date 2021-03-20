Mandy Moore Marks Her Son's 1-Month Birthday with Sweet Video: 'We Love You Gus!'

Frazer Harrison/Getty Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore is celebrating one month as a mother to her son, August Harrison.

On Saturday, the 36-year-old actress shared a video of August on her Instagram Story as she marked one month since he was born in February.

Seen laying on his stomach and looking away from the camera, Gus can be seen in the clip as a Roger Miller tune plays in the background and Moore is heard cheering him on.

"A little tummy time and some Roger Miller on his one month birthday," the This Is Us star wrote alongside the post. "We 💓 you, Gus!!!"

Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their first child on Feb. 20.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mandy Moore/Instagram

RELATED: This Is Gus! The Sweetest Photos of Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith's Baby Boy, August

Last month, Moore announced the arrival of her son with a sweet Instagram post. "Gus is here 💙💙💙💙," she wrote in her caption. "Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith."

"He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents," the mom of one added. "We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."

Goldsmith, 35, similarly shared the same photo and caption as his wife when he announced the arrival of his son on his Instagram account a few days later.

RELATED VIDEO: Mandy Moore Recalls 'Harrowing' Birth of Newborn Son Gus: My Plans 'Went Out the Window'

Earlier this week, the new mom shared details about her natural birth and caring for her newborn son on a new episode of Informed Pregnancy Podcast with Dr. Elliot Berlin.

Noting that she feels "lucky" that breastfeeding hasn't been a hassle, Moore said, "I think maybe because I had such a grueling labor, the gods were smiling down on me in terms of breastfeeding."

Story continues

"Because it's been, knock on wood, relatively easy," she continued. "He latched immediately. I haven't had any issues with supply. He is a very hungry, well-fed dude."

"I had the newbie nipple soreness and had to build up my tolerance and threshold for ... I liken it to playing guitar where you get your calluses on your fingers. You know what I mean?" Moore added. "You get calluses on your nipples and then it doesn't hurt as much. But he's a great feeder, he's a great sleeper. And that really hasn't been an issue thus far, so I'm grateful of that."

"I have an oversupply of milk. If anything, that's been something that I've been dealing with, but I'm sure it will regulate itself and be fine down the road," she also noted.