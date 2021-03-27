Mandy Moore Gives Health Update After Welcoming Son Gus: 'On a Mission to Do Whatever I Can'

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Mandy Moore is giving an update on her health after her first pregnancy.

On Friday, the 36-year-old actress shared that she is still suffering from low blood platelets after giving birth to her son, August "Gus" Harrison, last month.

Sharing the information in a pair of posts on her Instagram Story, Moore first posted a photo from inside a doctor's office. "Back at the hematologist to see if my platelets have gone up since having the baby," the This Is Us star wrote alongside the image.

In the follow-up post, Moore posed from inside her car, where she shared an update on her health. "Platelets are going up, but still not great. I'm on a mission to do whatever I can to get them to a solid place so I don't have to wonder or worry during the next pregnancy," she wrote.

Moore also noted that she has to "wait a few more months to absolutely confirm that it's infant ITP and wasn't gestational thrombocytopenia," and asked her followers with low platelets "what has worked" for them.

Last month, Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed their first child on Feb. 20.

Moore announced the arrival of her son with a sweet Instagram post. "Gus is here 💙💙💙💙," she wrote in her caption. "Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith."

"He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents," the mom of one added. "We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."

Goldsmith, 35, similarly shared the same photo and caption as his wife when he announced the arrival of his son on his Instagram account a few days later.

Ahead of the birth of her son, Moore previously revealed that she had to make some changes to her birth plan after learning that her platelet count had dropped "exponentially" during her pregnancy.

"Weekly platelet check at the hematologist," Moore wrote atop a photo of herself in early February. "My platelets have dropped exponentially during pregnancy and it's sadly altered my birth 'plan.' Any other pregnant folks in the same boat??"

While a drop in platelet count during pregnancy is normal, if they drop below the normal range, it's known as a condition called gestational thrombocytopenia. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the condition is common and occurs in between seven and 10 percent of pregnancies at delivery.

Moore, who announced her pregnancy last September, has been open about her difficult first trimester and fertility struggles.