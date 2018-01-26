Mandy Moore celebrates A Walk To Remember anniversary

A Walk To Remember stars Mandy Moore and Shane West have celebrated the 16th anniversary of the tragic teen romance.

The big screen adaptation of the Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name won the duo legions of young fans when it was released in 2002.

Moore posted a snap of their characters Jamie Sullivan and Landon Carter on Instagram and captioned it: “Jamie + Landon, 16 years ago, A Walk to Remember,” along with a heart emoji.

West also shared a photo of the on-screen couple, adding just the heart emoji and the boy and girl emoji.

The movie centres on the relationship that blossoms between preacher’s daughter Sullivan, played by Moore, and wayward teen Carter, played by West.

The unlikely couple come together when they are forced to star in their school’s upcoming drama production together.

As the couple fall in love she shares her cancer diagnosis with her new beau and he dedicates the time they have left to fulfilling every item she has remaining on her bucket list.

Moore is currently starring in family drama This Is Us, while West most recently appeared in TV series Salem.