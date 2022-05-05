Dave Chappelle's alleged attacker charged with battery, possession of a weapon

The man who allegedly rushed the stage and tackled Dave Chappelle Tuesday night during a stand-up comedy set at the Hollywood Bowl will face multiple criminal charges, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Thursday.

In a video posted to Twitter, Feuer said the alleged attacker, who has been identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, will be charged with "battery, possession of a weapon with the intent to assault," and "charges relating to interfering with a performance." Feuer said his office filed the charges Thursday afternoon. "My office takes protecting public safety extremely seriously, and we are going to vigorously prosecute this case," he concluded.

According to the Associated Press, Lee was in possession of a replica handgun that contained a real knife blade inside when he ran on stage during Chappelle's performance. The case was referred to Feuer's office after the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office determined that a crime occurred, but not one that constituted a felony.

"The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has referred the case to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office for misdemeanor filing consideration," a spokesperson said Thursday in statement provided to EW. "After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct. The District Attorney's Office does not prosecute misdemeanor crimes within the city of Los Angeles."

According to reports, the incident occurred while Chappelle was finishing a routine about comedians worrying about personal safety after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards in response to Rock making a joke about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Chappelle didn't appear to be harmed, though the AP confirmed that the assailant was taken away in an ambulance for treatment of an unknown injury.

After the attack, Chappelle's publicist, Carla Sims, praised the comedian for keeping his composure. "As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was, Chappelle went on with the show," Sims said. "Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock helped calm the crowd with humor before Chappelle introduced the last and featured musical guests for the evening."

🚨BREAKING: City Attorney Mike Feuer announces charges against Dave Chappelle’s alleged attacker. pic.twitter.com/OiMh8ZWftX — The Office of Mike Feuer, L.A. City Attorney (@CityAttorneyLA) May 5, 2022

