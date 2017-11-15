Man of Steel 2 is still a really long way off

From Digital Spy

DC Films definitely still has a Man of Steel sequel in mind for Henry Cavill. It's just not coming anytime soon.

Cavill and Amy Adams have long been expected to reprise their central roles as Superman (and Clark Kent) and Lois Lane for another solo movie at some point in the next few years, possibly with X-Men and Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn on board.

Now, producer Charles Roven has told ABC News that "various story ideas" are in development for Superman in the DCEU, but there's no script yet.

Roven did confirm that the goal after Justice League is to refocus the DCEU around solo films, rather than teaming the DC heroes again so soon.

"One of the things that's really important to us with all of these DC movies is making sure that while they make sense, one from the other - because they're in a certain way linked - we also want to make sure that the audience is hopefully excited by the fact that you don't know exactly where you're going to go," he explained.

The producer had nothing to say about Matthew Vaughn directing the next Superman movie, but the filmmaker himself did recently confirm that he'd been talking about the character with Warner Bros.

"I am planning another Kingsman, I've written the treatment and some of the scenes," Vaughn explained, later adding: "I don't know what I'm going to do next but I have had chats about Superman. I love Superman!"

Cavill is expected to play a big role in the eventual Justice League sequel, and potentially even a Flashpoint film featuring alternative universe versions of the DC heroes and villains.

Justice League opens in the US and the UK on Friday, November 17. Watch a trailer below:

