Man Who 'Snapped' After Seeing His Girlfriend Kiss Her Female Friend Convicted of Double Murder

The verdict for Richard Sotka came "exactly one hour" after a jury began deliberations after a four-day trial

Rhonda Cegelski/Facebook

A man in Wisconsin was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her female friend nearly 14 months after their murder.

Brown County court records reviewed by PEOPLE show that Richard Sotka, 49, was convicted of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon on Monday in connection to the deaths of Rhonda Cegelski, 58, and Paula O'Connor, 53.

In addition to one homicide charge having a domestic abuse modifier, Sotka was also convicted of three counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, and one count of criminal damage to property.

The verdict came "exactly one hour" after a jury began deliberations after a four-day trial, according to the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Brown County Richard Sotka mugshot

Related: Fla. Woman Accused of Murdering Mom and Cutting Victim's Heart Out to 'Inspect' It: 'She Was Mean to Me'

According to WLUK, although he faces two life sentences, Judge Beau Liegeois can choose "to set a date Sotka could first ask for parole, or decide he would never be eligible for release."

A previous press release from the Green Bay Police Department shows that officers first learned of Cegelski and O'Connor's death after being dispatched to Cegelski's home on the morning of January 29, 2023.

The women had been found dead at the home by Cegelski's daughter and a friend, per the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Sotka shared the home with Cegelski, who had invited O'Connor over the night prior, according to WBAY.

Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Richard Sotka is seen talking to his defense attorney in court

Related: Hospital Patient Allegedly Kills Woman He'd Never Met Before on Floor Where Both Were Getting Treated

The news station reports that Sotka testified during the trial that they were all "having a good night" until things changed after he got out of the shower and saw the women kissing. He said during the trial that he "became jealous and felt humiliated by them."

In his police interview, Sotka said he then "snapped" and fatally stabbed both women with a large knife multiple times.

According to the Green Bay Press-Gazette, officers discovered Sotka's GPS monitor when they responded to the home, which he was required to wear for charges "related to stalking, violating a restraining order, domestic abuse battery, and disorderly conduct" in a separate incident.

The outlet reports that officials discovered Sotka was in Arkansas using data from a tracking device on the truck he was driving, which belonged to his employer.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Law enforcement in Arkansas arrested Sotka during a traffic stop on January 29, 2023, just before 3:00 p.m., according to the Green Bay Police Department's press release.



His sentencing is scheduled for May 20.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.