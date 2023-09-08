Man shot at Lil Baby concert in Memphis

A concert attendee at a Lil Baby show in Memphis was shot Thursday night, the Memphis Police Department has confirmed to EW.

Authorities responded to the shooting at approximately 10:23 p.m. local time inside the FedEx Forum on Beale Street, where the concert was held. The Memphis PD originally stated that the victim was taken to the Regional One Health Medical Center in critical condition, but a more recent statement says he is not in critical condition now. The event was canceled and evacuated immediately after the shooting with no further incident.

The shooting occurred within the first 30 minutes of the show on the first floor of the arena, and the shooter was not an employee of the venue, Memphis outlet news WREG reported, adding that Lil Baby was promptly rushed off the stage when it took place.

The Memphis police's statement said a preliminary investigation suggested that the shooting was premeditated as a personal attack on the victim, as no other injuries at the concert were reported. It also explained that FedEx Forum uses a private security contractor to screen visitors for weapons before every event, so it is unknown how the shooter brought their weapon into the stadium.

The police are still working to identify and apprehend the shooter.

Representatives for Lil Baby did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The next concert on the rapper's It's Only Us Tour, scheduled to take place Friday night in Louisville, has been canceled, according to the venue. Saturday's show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville is still set to take place. The tour, supporting Lil Baby's 2022 album, It's Only Me, concludes in Fort Lauderdale on Sept. 22.

The Memphis Police Department will release further information on its social media pages when it is available.

