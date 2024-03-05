Man Sentenced After Police Found Buckets of Human Remains in Harvard Medical School Scandal

Jeremy Pauley admitted being part of a nationwide network that bought and sold human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary

A Pennsylvania man was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation on an abuse of a corpse conviction after he admitted to buying and selling human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary, according to WHP, WGAL and WFMZ.

Jeremy Pauley, 42, of Thompson, pleaded guilty to the charge on Jan. 8, 2023, according to court documents, Fox 43 reports.

In pleading guilty, prosecutors dismissed other counts against Pauley, including two counts of receiving stolen property and one count of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, WGAL reports.

Pauley is also facing federal charges, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced in Sept. 2023.

Pauley pleaded guilty in Sept. 2023 to federal charges of conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen property, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In pleading guilty, Pauley “admitted to his role in a nationwide network of individuals who bought and sold human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary,” the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.



Pauley bought body parts from the former manager of the Harvard Medical School morgue, who sometimes let his customers come and pick out body parts from cadavers in the morgue, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.



Pauley also admitted to selling many of the stolen remains to others, at least one of whom also knew the remains had been stolen, according to the U.S, Attorney's Office.

Pauley was arrested and charged in 2022 following an investigation by East Pennsboro Township Police, Fox 43 reports.

In June 2022, police went to Pauley’s home after receiving a call about suspicious activity at his home in Enola, police said, Fox 43 reports.



According to the criminal complaint, Pauley told police he was a collector of "oddities" and said he legally bought the 15 to 20 human skulls he had in his possession, police said, according to a criminal complaint cited by Fox 43.

Police returned to Pauley’s home in July 2022 after receiving a call saying there were buckets of “human skin” and “human organs” in the basement of his Enola home, the complaint says.

Police executed a search warrant and found three five-gallon buckets filled with body parts, according to the criminal complaint.

Initially, he was charged criminally by the local police with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, police said.



Calling the case "one of the most bizarre investigations" he has ever had in his 33 years as a prosecutor, District Attorney Sean M. McCormack said, "Just when I think I have seen it all, a case like this comes around," Fox 43 reports.



'Preservation Specialist of Retired Medical Specimens'

Pauley's Facebook page where he sold body parts has been taken down. But his website is still online.



On the website, Pauley called himself the “lead preservation specialist of retired medical specimens and curator to history remains and artifacts.”



He said he dedicated his career to his museum, The Memento Mori, and “to his efforts in the restorative and creative works of the Pauley Institute of Preservation,” according to the website.

Through his work in the Institute of Preservation, Pauley works to “produce educational tools through reconditioning retired medical remains,” the website says.

