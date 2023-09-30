Man dies in early morning shooting outside Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood

An argument outside of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood early Saturday morning led to a man being fatally shot in the chest.

Gary Bitner, a spokesperson for the tribe, said in an emailed statement that the shooting happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. near the complex’s first valet entrance. The victim, a male pedestrian, was in an argument with at least one person who was inside of an arriving car.

Someone in the car shot at the pedestrian once following the argument, hitting the man outside of the car in the chest, Bitner said, and the car fled.

The victim was pronounced dead at Memorial Regional Hospital. His identity has not yet been released as of Saturday afternoon.

Seminole Police Department officers have since cleared the scene and are interviewing witnesses and watching surveillance footage, Bitner said. Additional details have not been released.

