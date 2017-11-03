Man claims Kevin Spacey tried to rape him when he was 15

Another accusation of sexual assault has been levelled at Kevin Spacey by a man who says he had a relationship with him from the age of 14.

The accuser, who has asked to remain anonymous, told Vulture that he and Spacey met in 1981 at an acting class in upstate New York, when he was 12 and Spacey was in his 20s.

He claims that they embarked on a relationship two years later when they met again at Shakespeare In The Park, upon which Spacey began grooming him.

The man, now 48 and working as an artist, said: “He was kind of in high seduction mode and gave me his phone number and asked me to call him. [Spacey] said, ‘I want to see you, and I want you to come to my apartment.’ He said he’d always been really drawn to me at the acting classes, but had stayed away because I was 12. So I’m like [laughs]… now that I was 14.”

He says that he and Spacey began having sex a year later, during which he would penetrate the actor.

However, at a later meeting at his apartment, Spacey then tried to reverse roles.

The teenager resisted, but Spacey reportedly would not stop.

“I again tell him no, and he tries again,” he said. “I am strong enough, thank God, both somewhere in my brain and in my body, to get him off of me. I’m sturdy, thankfully. I throw him off of me and I run crying down the stairs and out into the street and then suck it all up and go have dinner.

“I always have said, ‘He tried to rape me.’ I told him I didn’t want that, he went again to do it, I told him no, he went again and pushed harder and grabbed me and pushed harder. I don’t know how I would see that as anything besides an attempted rape, which I was able to thwart.”

He never saw the actor again following the incident. “He is a paedophile,” he added.

“He thinks this is about being caught that he’s gay. And then he is spinning it, right? ‘Oh, people like gays now. So I’ll throw them that. I’ll say I’m gay and I will betray my whole community and do something else that conflates pedophilia with male homosexuality.’ That’s great. Thank you for that. And that was probably the thing that made me want to talk more than anything else. How repulsive that was.”

Speaking about why he has chosen to remain anonymous, he said: “I have worked really hard to have a nice life and feel safe, and I’m not giving that up for him. I don’t want them to be able to find their way back to me.”

Contacted by Vulture, Spacey’s lawyers said: “Mr. Spacey absolutely denies the allegations.”

The news follows allegations by the ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ actor Anthony Rapp, who says that Spacey made sexual advances towards him at a party at the actor’s house in the 1980s, when he was also 14.

The producers of ‘House of Cards’ are also now investigating multiple allegations of sexual misconduct involving Spacey on the set of the show.

Read more

Second woman accuses Dustin Hoffman of harassment

Old Vic accused of ignoring Kevin Spacey sex claims

Production on House of Cards suspended



