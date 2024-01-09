Man Who Attacked Las Vegas Judge Sentenced by Her in Follow-Up Court Appearance, Faces 13 New Charges

The man who lunged at a Las Vegas judge less than a week ago returned to court on Monday to stand before the same judge.

Deobra Redden, 30, appeared before Judge Mary Kay Holthus at the Clark County District Court wearing a face mask and covers over his hands while accompanied by guards, per footage shared by KTNV.

According to the local station, Redden—who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder—was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon but was able to plead down to attempted battery with substantial bodily harm.

He’s now facing an additional 13 charges related to the tussle.

His court appearance on Monday was a completely different story compared to last Wednesday. Judge Holthus didn’t make any mention of Redden’s attack and sentenced him to 19-48 months behind bars, which is in line with what the prosecutors originally asked for.

Redden reportedly has an extensive record of crimes including battery on a protected person, robberies, and attempted home invasion, KTNV reports. His attorney explained last week that he was turning his life around with a new job, but that wasn’t enough for the judge.

“I appreciate that,” responded Judge Holthus in the hearing that went viral. “But I think it’s time that he got a taste of something else, because I just can’t with that history.”

Before the judge could announce her decision on the sentence, Redden suddenly leaped over the bench, where a scuffle ensued. It didn’t take long for the shocking footage to make its way online. Holthus was reported to be okay despite hitting her head. A marshal was allegedly injured.

Per TMZ, Redden was immediately put into isolation after the attack under the restrictive “2C” inmate classification.

Deobra Redden is set to return to court on Tuesday, Jan. 9.