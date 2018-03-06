Man arrested for stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar after boasting on Facebook

A man accused of stealing Frances McDormand’s Best Actress Oscar at a post-Oscars ball has been arrested.

47-year-old Terry Bryant posted a video on Facebook Live with him holding the statue, captioned ‘My Oscar Baby’.

In the video he was seen holding the Oscar saying ‘this is mine’ and kissing it, according to reports, adding that he had received it for ‘best producer’.





“My team got this tonight… Governors ball, baby… Who wants to tell me congratulations?” he asked, as people around congratulated him.

The award went missing after McDormand placed it down at the annual Governers Ball, the star-studded bash where the Oscar statues are engraved.

In a tweet, a reporter for the New York Times said that security at the ball was looking for Bryant, after he was stopped by a photographer on his way out of the venue.

Security at the Governors Ball are looking for this guy, who grabbed Frances McDormand’s Oscar and ran out with it. Wolfgang Puck’s photographer stopped him, got the Oscar back, and the guy disappeared back into the ball. Apparently Frances has said to let him go. #Oscars #Drama pic.twitter.com/5tlsx4Ulwt — Cara Buckley (@caraNYT) March 5, 2018





Later a rep for McDormand confirmed that she’d got her statue back.

“Fran and Oscar are happily reunited and are enjoying an In-N-Out burger together,” he said.

The LAPD confirmed that Bryant was taken into custody at 11.50pm on Sunday night.

“The incident did occur,” Officer Rosario Herrera told the New York Daily News. “The person who was arrested goes by the name Terry Bryant. He was arrested for grand theft, a felony.”

Bryant, who on his Instagram profile claims to be a ‘Producer, A list Entertainment journalist, TV Film & Music Producer, A&E Editor Actor, TV Host, UN Ambassador’, was later released on $20,000 bail.

Various pictures on his social media accounts show him at glitzy award ceremonies, and posing with celebrities like Jimmy Kimmel, Quincy Jones, Quentin Tarantino, Paris Hilton and Beyonce, who he says is ‘a lifelong friend’.





There are also pictures of him posing with an MTV Award and recently a SAG Award, as well as another two weeks ago of him supposedly becoming a ‘United Nations Goodwill Ambassador of Peace’.

