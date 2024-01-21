Man arrested in murder of Connecticut TV anchor’s mom pleads not guilty

A suspect in the murder of Claudia Voight, the mother of NBC Connecticut news anchor Heidi Voight, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Shawn Conlon, 44, was apprehended at a hotel in Connecticut late last month, two days after Vermont State Police issued a warrant for his arrest.

Conlon, of Rhode Island, has been accused of killing 73-year-old Claudia Voight in her Windham, Vermont, home on Feb. 20, 2023.

Voight’s death was initially believed to be related to a medical issue and it didn’t appear suspicious at the time, Vermont State Police said. However, an autopsy performed by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington later determined she had died from neck compression and her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

An investigation by the Vermont State Police concluded Conlon was renting a room in Voight’s home at the time of her murder. Even though he stopped paying rent in late 2022, he “remained in the house until he attacked and killed her in February.”

He was arrested on Dec. 20 at the Gold Star Inn & Suites in Groton, Connecticut by the U.S. Marshals Service, with the assistance of the Rhode Island State Police and the Groton Police Department.

After his arrest, Conlon appeared in court in Connecticut before being extradited to Vermont.

He arrived in Vermont early on Friday, when he was taken to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Conlon was then arraigned in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro.