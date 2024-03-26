Man Arrested After Being Filmed Carrying Severed Human Leg and Allegedly Biting It

California might be giving Florida a run for its money in a horrifying incident.

According to KGET, a video of a man reportedly carrying a severed leg in Wasco made the rounds on social media over the weekend. The limb allegedly belonged to an individual who was struck and killed at the local Amtrak train station on Friday morning, TMZ writes.

In the disturbing footage, the man is seen holding and possibly even taking bites out of the leg.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said that they were able to locate the suspect, Resendo Tellez, 27, that afternoon and booked him for taking evidence from a scene, and removing or mutilating human remains. TMZ says Tellez had other outstanding warrants including possession of drug paraphernalia.

A witness told KBAK that Tellez "started chewing on [the leg] over there, he was biting it and he was hitting it against the wall and everything."

Carlos Baldovinos, executive director of the Mission at Kern County, told KGET that someone brought a severed hand to the shelter three weeks ago following an incident where a train hit a pedestrian in Bakersfield.

“I have never seen or heard of anything like that before,” said Baldovinos.

What makes things even more confusing is that investigators supposedly accounted for all body parts in the Bakersfield crash.