Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Neighbor's Front Porch in Georgia

A man was recently arrested and hit with a felony charge after allegedly stealing an entire porch in Georgia.

Per a report from WAGA-TV, the accused porch thief in question, identified as Arnco resident Robin Swanger, ignored multiple trespassing signs when he entered his neighbor’s property and stole a wooden porch.

Detailing the extent of the alleged theft, an investigator with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office described the item as “a full 8' by 10' porch.”

According to police, while the property from which Swanger is alleged to have nabbed the structure looks abandoned, that is indeed not the case. In fact, the owner had put up those aforementioned “no trespassing” warnings as part of efforts to keep people off the property.

Complex has reached out to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office for additional comment. This story may be updated. In addition to the felony charge in connection with the alleged porch grab, Swanger has been charged with a pair of domestic violence-related counts.

