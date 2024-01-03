Mammootty, Mohanlal, Gippy Grewal, Tovino Thomas Lead India’s Yoodlee Films’ 2024 Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

India’s Yoodlee Films has unveiled a star-studded 2024 release slate across languages.

Malayalam-language cinema superstar Mammootty, who had a phenomenal 2023 with critical and commercial hits “Kannur Squad” and “Kaathal – The Core,” headlines “Bazooka.” Directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, the film is a game thriller, a category not often explored in Indian cinema. The cast also includes actor-directors Gautham Vasudev Menon and V.K. Prakash, Siddharth Bharathan and Shine Tom Chacko. The Malayalam-language film is scheduled for release in early 2024.

Mohanlal, Malayalam-language cinema’s other superstar, leads action-drama-fantasy “Malaikottai Vaaliban.” Written by P.S. Rafeeque, the film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery, whose credits include “Jallikattu,” “Amen,” “Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam” and “Churuli.” The Malayalam-language film is due to release on Thursday, Jan. 25, ahead of the Jan. 26 Republic Day holiday, ensuring a long box office weekend.

Punjabi-language cinema superstar Gippy Grewal headlines “Warning 2,” the second part of what is planned as an action franchise, directed by Amar Hundal. The cast also includes Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Dev and Raghveer Boli in major roles. Produced by Yoodlee Films and Humble Motion Pictures, the Punjabi-language film is scheduled for a Feb. 2 release.

Produced by Yoodlee Films and Theatre of Dreams, Malayalam-language investigative thriller “Anweshippin Kandethum” features Tovino Thomas in the lead portraying a cop. The film is from debutant director Darwin Kuriakose and written by Jinu Abraham. The cast also includes seasoned Malayalam cinema actors Siddique, Indrans, Jaffer Idukki, Harisree Ashokan and Alencier. The film is due Feb. 9.

Another Punjabi-language sequel, comedy-drama “Ni Main Sass Kutni 2,” written and directed by Mohit Banwait, depicts the complex relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law as well as the clash of values within joint families. The cast of 2022’s “Ni Main Sass Kutni,” including Anita Devgan, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, Tanvi Nagi, Mehtab Virk, Nirmal Rishi, Harby Sangha, Nisha Bano and Akshita Sharma, return for the sequel. The film is due to release on March 1.

Set up in 2017, Yoodlee Films is the film division of Saregama India, India’s oldest music label. It has produced more than 30 titles so far. Its first film, Devashish Makhija’s “Ajji,” played at the Busan, Rotterdam and Gothenburg festivals.

