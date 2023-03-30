Mama June's Daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer at 28

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell is facing a serious health scare.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star has been diagnosed with cancer at 28 years old, according to multiple reports.

Family sources tell TMZ Anna learned she had stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January. After complaining of stomach pains, the reality star went through a series of tests, which discovered the cancer in her liver, kidney and lung.

Anna underwent her first round of chemotherapy in February and her family is "very hopeful" she'll pull through.

E! News has reached out to Anna's team for comment and hasn't heard back.

According to the Mayo Clinic, adrenal carcinoma is a rare cancer that is most likely to affect children younger than 5 and adults in their 40s and 50s. When it's found early, the Mayo Clinic says there is a chance for a cure.

Just days before her diagnosis was made public, Anna—who is a mom to Kaitlyn, 10, and Kylee, 7, with ex-husband Michael Cardwell—returned to Instagram with a selfie and message to her fans.

"Well I ain't posted here in a while," she wrote March 28. "Your girl is back sorry for the photo dump that's going to happen hahah I love y'all and I hope y'all hope y'all are having a good week #imback #2023 #tiktok."

She also gave a glimpse into her life as a mom when she shared the unexpected guest that showed up to her house.

"These crazy kids of my mine decided before they go to there dads house. they want to give me a heart attack and catch a chipmunk and bring it in the house and wanted it as a pet," she joked on Instagram. "And the last photo I can't explain it's Kaitlyn. #mychildren #chipmunks #family #kids #instagram."

While Anna has yet to publicly comment on her diagnosis, she has previously spoken out about her strained relationship with her mom June "Mama June" Shannon. But in February, Anna appeared to be in a better place with her mom when she attended her second wedding ceremony in Panama City, Fla.

"This was the first time the family had all been together since 2014," Mama June said. "So it was really special to get married in a place where my family and I have had so many memories!"

According to TMZ, Anna's family has stepped in to help take care of her two kids as she receives treatment.

