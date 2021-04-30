  • Oops!
Mama June discusses million-dollar drug habit in first sit-down interview since rehab

Kylie Mar
·Host & Producer, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
Toddlers & Tiarasalum and former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star June "Mama June" Shannon sat down Thursday with Andy Cohen on his new E! docuseries, For Real, in her first broadcast interview since checking into rehab nearly one year ago.

In 2019, it was reported that Mama June sold her home and the majority of her personal belongings amid felony charges for drug possession. On Thursday, the reality star admitted just how bad her drug addiction was, when she told Cohen, "I'm not gonna lie to you. When we went into rehab, we spent $600,000 in six months." When Cohen asked what she spent that money on, she replied without hesitation, "Cocaine."

Shannon added, "It's kind of crazy, like, when you actually think about the dollar amount. In a year, we probably spent over a million. I mean, because our habit was $3,500 to $4,000 a day."

Shannon said that "addiction is real" and that she is a real person with real issues. She also shared that she has been sober for many months and has even been doing a lot of work within the recovery community with her longtime boyfriend Geno Doak, which surprised Cohen.

When Cohen asked Shannon what she would say to people who think Doak is not the right guy for her, she replied, "June is gonna do what June wants to do, when June wants to do it, and I've always been that way, and we have worked through a lot of our problems, and now we're moving forward because we have been through so much in the last five years. It's not his fault that I had my addiction. … I believe that during our addiction, both of us were what I call our 'crazy state of mind,' and sometimes you gotta love people through addiction, and he loved me through my addiction, and I've loved him through his addiction."

Finally, Shannon told viewers, "Only thing I want to let people know is that if I can make it through the crazy roller coasters in life being in front of a camera, anyone can do it in this crazy thing called life."

For Real airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on E!

