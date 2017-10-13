Malin Akerman Is Engaged to Jack Donnelly

The 39-year-old actress made her red carpet debut with Donnelly in June.

Congrats to Malin Akerman!

The 39-year-old actress is engaged to Jack Donnelly and shared the happy news with a sweet photo on Instagram on Friday.

"This sweet and loving man has stepped into our lives and stole both our hearts! I think we’re gonna keep him around for a while ;)" she wrote. "#engaged #isaidyes #jackdonnelly #family #yes."

Akerman and her British actor beau, 31, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival and Golden Nymph Awards in June. The pair were first spotted kissing in Puerto Rico in March.

Akerman was married to musician Roberto Zincone from 2007 to 2013. The former couple shares one son, 4-year-old Sebastian.

