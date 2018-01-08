Male Golden Globe winners fail to mention harassment scandal in their speeches

While the Hollywood sex scandal loomed large over last night’s Golden Globes, one subject failed to make it into a single speech made by any of the male award winners.

And that was – miraculously – the Hollywood sex scandal.

Though many wore the Time’s Up pin-badge in solidarity, not one speech from a male winner broached the subject.

This compared to almost every female award winner speaking out against abuse and harassment in the workplace.

While picking up an award for Best Supporting Actor, Sam Rockwell almost spoke about it, referring to the ‘compassion’ in his movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and how ‘we need some more of that’.

And he also spoke about ‘bullying’ rife in Hollywood during his backstage interview with the press, in which he said: “It is really powerful that women feel empowered to say something. I think they deserve that. The rest of us should just listen.

“The issue is bullying. People have to stop being bullies. It starts with compassion. I think we have been taking a big deep look into ourselves since this happened.”

However, these were sentiments which unfortunately escaped him when addressing the audience out front.

By contrast, his Ebbing co-star Frances McDormand spoke rousingly about the changing winds in Hollywood during her acceptance speech for Best Actress, her first gong from five previous Golden Globe nominations.

“So many of you know I keep my politics private but it was really great to be in this room tonight. And to be part of the tectonic shift in our industry’s power structure. Trust me,” she said.

“The women in this room tonight are not here for the food. We are here for the work. Thank you.”

