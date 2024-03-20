Malaysia Airlines Flight 370: When Did the Aircraft Disappear?

Although it has been a decade since the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, several questions remain unanswered.

According to the History Channel’s official website, on March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 started its journey at 12:41 a.m. from Kuala Lumpur International Airport. It was an ordinary day and officials were following every regular protocol. However, the traffic controllers received the aircraft’s last automated position report at 1:07 a.m. and the final voice transmission at 1:19 a.m.

Eventually, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 did not land at its scheduled destination. An hour later, authorities announced that it had gone missing. The aircraft carried 239 passengers, of which 12 were crew members. They belonged to several nationalities, including Russia, France, China, Indonesia, India, etc. Among the passengers, three Americans were on the flight: Philip Wood, Nicole Meng, and Yan Zhang. While Wood was an adult, Meng and Zhang were 4 and 2.

According to CBS News, Philip Wood was an IBM executive who wanted to relocate to Kuala Lumpur with his girlfriend. In 2023, Netflix released a documentary on the incident titled MH370: The Plane That Disappeared.

The documentary was directed by Louise Malkinson, with executive producers Fiona Stourton and Sam Maynard. According to Netflix, the synopsis of this project reads, “On March 8th, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared from radar. When the 239 people on board went missing, a global investigation into the greatest mystery of the modern age ensued. Despite official reports, countless theories, and tireless searches for evidence, one central question remained – What Are We Missing?”

Malaysia Airlines Flight 370: Where was the aircraft scheduled to land?

Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 was scheduled to land at Beijing Capital International Airport in China. 17 days after the tragedy, Najib Razak announced that the aircraft had crashed somewhere in the Indian Ocean. According to Razak, the news of the crash came from a satellite data study.

According to CNN, he stated, “This evening, I was briefed by representatives from the UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch – or AAIB. They informed me that Inmarsat, the UK company that provided the satellite data which indicated the northern and southern corridors, has been performing further calculations on the data. Using a type of analysis never before used in an investigation of this sort, they have been able to shed more light on MH370’s flight path.”

He continued, “Based on their new analysis. Inmarsat and the AAIB have concluded that MH370 flew along the southern corridor, and that its last position was in the middle of the Indian Ocean, west of Perth. This is a remote location, far from any possible landing sites. It is therefore with deep sadness and regret that I must inform you that, according to this new data, flight MH370 ended in the southern Indian Ocean.”

Although authorities have conducted underwater search operations over an area of 46,000 square miles for the wreckage, nothing substantial emerged. Instead, a fragment of the aircraft was discovered on the island of Reunion in 2015.

