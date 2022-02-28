Maksim Chmerkovskiy begins journey to leave Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared another update from Ukraine capital Kyiv amid the Russian invasion.

The Dancing With the Stars pro dancer, 42, has begun his departure from his birth county. He was also arrested but noted it was "probably the least traumatizing moment" in the ordeal.

Chmerkovskiy said on Instagram Monday that there continued to be "a lot of fighting everywhere. The streets are crazy. At one point, I got arrested ... but, again, all good. Promise."

He continued, That was probably the least traumatizing moment in this whole thing as far as Ukraine is concerned, but for me, it was just a reality check... A crazy reality check."

He did not provide further details about what led to the arrest. Yahoo has reached out to his rep for further details.

Chmerkovskiy, who had been working on the reality competition series World of Dance Ukraine when the invasion began, said he is going to try to make his way out of the country — which has seen over 500,000 people flee since Russia began the war.

"I'm going to try to start getting towards the border," he said, adding, "I have options," as a U.S. passport holder, having immigrated to the United States in the 1990s. "My options are better than most people's — unfortunately."

Chmerkovskiy did admit, "I'm a little nervous, to be honest with you. But I think it's going to be alright. Well, I know it's going to be OK."

He asked for a "favor" from everyone not to "panic" if he disappears from social media as he makes his way to the border. Earlier in the clip, he said a friend journeying to the Polish border has been on a bus for more than two days, He said he would be in touch with his wife, Peta Murgatroyd, brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, and his parents, but he likely won't be posting for now.

"If I disappear for a little bit, please don't worry," he said. "I'm going to do my best to keep you updated."

Murgatroyd posted on social media Sunday that she's "going through hell right now" while Chmerkovskiy is in the Ukraine and she's home in the L.A. with their young child. "I want it all to end." However, her post was to thank strangers for the kindness they have shown her family.