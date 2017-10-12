Makeup Artist Annamarie Tendler, Wife of Comedian John Mulaney, Claims Ben Affleck Groped Her at Hollywood Party

Annamarie Tendler, who is married to comedian John Mulaney, claims she was groped by actor Ben Affleck.

“I would also love to get an apology from Ben Affleck who grabbed my ass at a Golden Globes party in 2014,” Tendler, a makeup artist, tweeted on Wednesday.

Tendler’s tweet came after Affleck, 45, apologized to actress Hilarie Burton for acting “inappropriately” toward her when she was a host of MTV’s TRL in 2003.

“He walked by me, cupped my butt and pressed his finger into my crack,” Tendler said in a follow-up tweet. “I guess he tried to play it like he was politely moving me out of the way and oops touched my butt instead of my lower back?”

“Like most women in these situations I didn’t say anything but I have thought a lot about what I’d say if I ever saw him again.”

View photos

A representative for Affleck has not commented on Tendler’s claims.

I would also love to get an apology from Ben Affleck who grabbed my ass at a Golden Globes party in 2014. — Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

He walked by me, cupped my butt and pressed his finger into my crack. — Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

I guess he tried to play it like he was politely moving me out of the way and oops touched my butt instead of my lower back? — Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

Like most women in these situations I didn't say anything but I have thought a lot about what I'd say if I ever saw him again. — Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

One Tree Hill alum’s incident with Affleck on TRL was resurfaced after the actor condemned the sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

“I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize,” Affleck tweeted on Wednesday.

Social media users commented on how the TRL incident was reminiscent of another interview with Affleck conducted in 2004 by Montreal TV host Anne-Marie Losique. In the clip, he pulls Losique into his lap, suggests she take her top off, and compliments her on her “firm breasts.” The interaction was filmed while Affleck was dating Jennifer Lopez.

On Wednesday, Losique defended Affleck’s conduct, telling The Hollywood Reporter that the actor “never touched me in any improper way.”

“It has been blown out of proportion,” Losique told THR. “I know that people like fishing for anything, but this is completely out of context. I would like this to not have any negative impact on him. I find it sad.”