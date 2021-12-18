The sales just won't stop! Amazon's top-selling soundbar is still somehow $38

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Plug this in and you'll never go back to soundbar-less living. (Photo: Amazon)

If you have to turn on closed-captioning, find yourself constantly grousing "What did that guy just say?" or having to do 10-second rewinds just to catch the dialogue on your fave British murder mystery, you might need a soundbar in your life. Or perhaps one of your favorite people needs (well, maybe 'need' isn't quite the right word) a soundbar as a holiday surprise.

A soundbar is a simple add-on to your entertainment system, but it elevates your audio profoundly. And we found a gem: The Majority Bowfell TV Soundbar is still down to just $38 at Amazon with on-page coupon. With a five-star rating from more than 8,500 reviewers, it's sleek and understated and is sure to blend seamlessly into your home-entertainment setup.

If you order this little wonder now, it will even arrive in time for the big day. And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? Just sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

$38 with on-page coupon $40 at Amazon

Theater-quality audio

The Majority Bowfell TV Soundbar provides big, impeccable clarity to go along with those HD visuals you spent so much for. It's only 15 inches wide, has a built-in subwoofer and blasts out 50 watts of power, ideal for enhancing on-screen dialogue. This means you’ll get crystal-clear dialogue without having to crank the TV’s volume to eardrum-splitting levels. Voices come through sharp and detailed, while other sounds hover at a just-right level.

"I can’t believe how great this little speaker bar is," raved a satisfied Amazon shopper. "I wanted something to be able to listen to Amazon Music and Spotify apps on my Roku, so I didn’t have to plug a phone or fire tablet into my stereo. Wow, was I surprised at how good this sounded. Then, my family watched a movie and we were thrilled at the theatre-quality sound in our little living room."

Story continues

Here's one bar you can frequent every day...and nary a hangover in sight. (Photo: Amazon)

Three modes

Of course, sometimes you do really want to crank it up. Well, the Bowfell's three modes (music, movies and dialogue) will maximize whatever you’re enjoying on TV. Just press a button on its included remote to automatically adjust audio levels without tinkering with settings. These modes will boost music, bring out background effects and enhance dialogue overall. No more cranking up the volume just to hear dialogue anymore.

That's great news for family members with hearing issues. "Grandma had to blast the TV because she couldn't understand the dialogue while the background sounds and music were really loud," shared a five-star reviewer. "So we bought this inexpensive speaker and it works great and solved the problem."

Setting up your new Majority Bowfell TV Soundbar is super easy. Just plug it into your TV’s RCA or optical digital port and you’re good to go. It also has a USB port and Bluetooth, so you can bring your own music to the party via flash drives or smartphone and tablet. You can even connect it to your laptop.

Seriously, for 38 bucks, this one’s a no-brainer.

$38 with on-page coupon $40 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

