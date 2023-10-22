Major U.K. Network Demands Staff Reveal Their Sex Buddies: Report

UK commercial broadcaster, ITV, told its staff that they must disclose their personal relationships and “anyone involved in a sexual, romantic or close relationship or friendship (whether short or longer term)” or else they could risk their employment, according to a Times report. The request, outlined in a Google form questionnaire to staffers, comes after Phillip Schofield , an ITV host for This Morning, confessed his relationship with a younger male staff member at ITV after lying about it to the company. The Times said that employees at ITV were very angry with the disclosure policy and called it “a step too far.”

