'Magic Mike' Alum Alex Pettyfer Marries Model Toni Garrn

Wedding bells!

Magic Mike alum Alex Pettyfer is officially off-the-market. The 30-year-old star shared the sweet and special news that he married German model Toni Garrn.

"Mr & Mrs Pettyfer," the actor simply captioned his Instagram post on Sunday, Oct. 4. Moments later, the 28-year-old supermodel announced the exciting news on her feed. "Now you really get to call me wifey," she cheekily wrote.

The two lovebirds uploaded romantic portraits of their big day, in which they shared a passionate kiss. Plus, the images revealed Toni's effortlessly elegant bridal gown. For her wedding, the model skipped the traditional white dress and instead slipped into a gold lamÃ© design that hugged her figure. Alex appeared to take the same approach and wore a dark brown tweed tuxedo.

According to a source, the newlyweds tied the knot at the Berner Schloss palace in Hamburg, Germany with "just a few friends and family members" in attendance.

While the couple originally had plans to get married in Greece, the insider notes they "had to change their plans due to coronavirus-related restrictions."

However, the location of the pair's wedding holds a special place in the model's heart. As the source explains, "Hamburg is Toni's hometown."

News of the couple's wedding comes less than a year after they got engaged. On New Year's Eve, the dynamic duo revealed they were ready for the next step in their romance.

"Christmas Eve the love of my life surprised me on his knees asking me to be his forever," Toni expressed on Instagram in December 2019. "He changed my life the day we met and showed me what love really is - so yes I cannot wait to spend every day (well almost) of my life with you @alexpettyfer."

Alex also gushed over his bride-to-be on Instagram. "Some people marry their best friend," he described, "Some people marry their soulmate. I got both."

The two have been together for a little over a year. They were first spotted attending Elton John's annual Oscars party in February 2019. And as they say, the rest is history.